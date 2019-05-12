SUPERIOR, Neb. — Heral ReJean Schultz, 84, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Deshler, Neb. She was born June 2, 1934, to Harold Jensen and Katherine Lewer. She married Keith Schultz, March 6, 1955.

Survivors: husband, Keith; children, Brenda Mesloh (Mark) of Lincoln, Kevin Schultz (Ann) of Superior, Katherine Boyles (Joe) of Mankato, Kan., and Bradley Schultz (Deena) of Deshler; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Loryne Moore; brother-in-law, Berdon “Cork” Renz; and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two infant grandchildren; a niece; and several brother and sisters-in-law.

Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, with the family greeting friends from 5-7 at Megrue-Price Funeral Home, Superior.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Bethany Lutheran Church, Ruskin, Neb., with burial in Spring Creek Cemetery.

Memorials to: Spring Creek Cemetery, Bethany Lutheran Church, or Ruskin American Legion Auxiliary.