Mary Crossland, 86, died May 28, 2019, in Lake Worth, Fla.

She was born April 6, 1933, in Crawfordsville, Ind., to Bud and Dororthy Addler and married Robert Crossland, her husband of more than 60 years, on Aug. 6, 1955. Robert and Mary moved to Finney County for work in 1957 and lived there nearly 50 years before moving to Lake Worth. Mary worked at Alco Discount Store in Garden City for several years.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; son, Michael Crossland, of Miami; daughter, Terri Kidd and her husband, Jeff, of Loveland, Colo.; four grandchildren, Aaron Cleland, of Dodge City, Madison Cleland, of Denver, Taylor Cleland, of Las Vegas, and Lindsey Callahan and her husband, Chris, of Windsor, Colo.; and one great-grandchild, Kendall Callahan.

She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Connie Crossland.

There will be no funeral services.