Esther Marie (Molleker) Schmidt, 90, Hays died Friday, July 5, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Hays.

She was born Jan. 2, 1929, in Hyacinth to Jacob and Catherine (Brungardt) Molleker.

She married Alfred “Al” Schmidt on June 3, 1958, in Hyacinth,. He preceded her in death March 8, 2008. She was a homemaker and a day care provider in her home for 26 years.

She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, Daughters of Isabella, Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, and American Legion Auxiliary, all of Hays.

She enjoyed bingo, crosswords puzzles, her friends and spending time with her family.

Survivors include a son, Keith Schmidt and wife, Janice, Hays; two daughters, Josette Klaus and husband, Jan V., Hays, and Christine Holtshouser and husband, Ed, Borden, Ind.; a brother, Daniel Molleker, Bothel, Wash.; five grandchildren, Angela Schmidt, Alyssa Dechant and husband, Josh, Kaley Klaus, Kelli Holtshouser and Chloe Holtshouser; and six great-grandchildren, Tyra Schmidt, Mason Fredde, Skyy Fredde, Harlie Schmidt, Damian Schmidt, Marley Dechant, and expecting a new great-granddaughter in September of this year.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Jason Schmidt; four brothers, Leo Molleker, Paul Molleker, Donald Molleker, and Jake Molleker; three sisters, Martha Brungardt, Bertha Molleker, Rosemary Wagner; and an infant sister, Rosemary Molleker.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Hays; burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hays.

Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, and from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, both at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd, Hays, KS 67601.

A V.F.W. Auxiliary service and rosary with the Daughters of Isabella and Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration joining will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a vigil at 7 p.m. all at the mortuary. Memorials are suggested to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in care of the mortuary.

Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left at

guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com.