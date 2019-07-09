ABILENE — Glen D. Hite, 90, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Abilene. He was born Aug. 26, 1928, in Topeka to Garlan and Doris (Anderson) Hite.

Glen was preceded in death by his wife, Bon (Burchard) Hite, and sister, Genny Ginder. He is survived by his daughter, Gloria Bombardier (Elvin), of Abilene; sons, Richard Hite (Sue), of Chapman, and G.D. Hite (Cindy), of Abilene; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Cremation was chosen. The family will receive friends from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Danner Funeral Home. Graveside memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Abilene Cemetery with Pastor Jennifer Stuck officiating. Inurnment will follow in Abilene Cemetery.

Memorials: to Abilene Public Library or Abilene Senior Citizens' Center, in care of Danner Funeral Home, P.O. Box 758, Abilene, KS 67410.

