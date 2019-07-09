WARREN, Ohio — Joye Gillispie, 77, of Warren, passed away Sunday morning, June 30, 2019, at Washington Square Healthcare Center, Warren. Family members witnessed her ultimate victory over a three-year struggle with leukemia. She was born in Barnard, Kan., to Laurence and Inez (Brown) Rollet, who preceded her in death.

She was also predeceased by three sisters, Laura Findley, Alberta Thayer and Faye Larsen; and brother, Harold.

Joye is survived by her husband of 58 years, Eldon "Buck" Gillispie, of Warren; three sons, Gregory (Marcia), of Oil City, Pa., Steven (Denise), of Jacksonville, Ala., and Michael, of Sioux Falls S.D.; two grandsons, Zachary and Benjamin, of Oil City, Pa.; granddaughter, Morgan, of Warren; and sister, Neva Fairrington (John), of Sacramento, Calif.

Joye was a member of Barnard High School, Barnard, Kan., class of 1960.

Joye enjoyed travel, served in volunteer work and loved family and friends. Her vocational callings included administrative secretary at Federal Land Bank as well as being a junior high school paraprofessional in Beatrice, Neb., and was a document processor in a patent attorney office in Lincoln, Neb.

A memorial celebration service was held at 11:30 a.m. July 6th, at First Presbyterian Church of Warren with the Rev. Sally Wile officiating.

Contributions, in memory of Joye, may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Warren, 256 Mahoning Ave. N.W., Warren, Ohio 44483, Re: Joye Gillispie Memorial or to Cancer Care Co-pay Assistance Foundation, 275 Seventh Ave., 22nd Floor, New York, NY 10001, Re: Joye Gillispie Memorial.