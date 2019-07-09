GORHAM — Margaret Marie Chrisler, 85, of rural Gorham, died Friday, July 5, 2019. Margaret was born Oct. 22, 1933, in Natoma to George and Agnes (John) Eickhoff.

Survivors: daughters, Debra Sprick, of Salina, Patricia “Patty” Mullen (Rick), of Plainville, and Lisa VanHorn (Kevin), of Hays; four grandchildren, Don Sprick, Nicole Burl (Greg), Kristina VanHorn-Cook (Eric) and Bryan VanHorn (Kiley); two great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and brother, Ben Eickhoff.

Predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Ralph Chrisler; and brother, Bob Eickhoff.

Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Peace Lutheran Church, Natoma. Guests invited to join family for lunch at the church after service. Burial will take place after lunch in Fairport Cemetery, Fairport. Visitation: 9:30 until service time Tuesday at the church.

Memorials: to Peace Lutheran Church or Kansas Honor Flight, in care of Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, 701 N. First St., Natoma, KS 67651.