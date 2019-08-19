Custom obituary

Lee Francis Schneller, 81, Overland Park, KS passed away of natural cases on Monday, August 5th, surrounded by family at his home. The visitation will be Saturday, August 10th from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel, 14251 Nall Avenue, Overland Park KS 66223. The funeral mass will be immediately following at St. Michael’s on Saturday, August 10th at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donating to the Sister Servants of Mary, 800 N 18th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102.

Lee was born Sept. 2, 1937 in Hays, KS to Frank and Margret (Phillips) Schneller. He was the oldest of three boys. He graduated from the St. Joseph Military Academy in Hays, KS in 1955, and then went on to serve in the United States Army where he worked at the Pentagon. He was a Certified Hearing Audiologist for 36 years. Always an entrepreneur, he was involved in numerous business endeavors for over 40 years. Lee was a former member of the Knights of Columbus, Finney County Chamber of Commerce, and Lions Club. He was active in the Catholic Church. Lee always had a passion for airplanes and was a private pilot. He enjoyed his hobbies which included his love of cycling, water-skiing, and boating.

Lee will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband and father. He was kind and generous member of the community and trying his best to help those in need. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Don Schneller. Lee is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 51 years, Lina, brother Dave (Vicki), his daughter and her husband, Christina and Brian, sons Michael (Karen), John, and Stephen (Kristin) and twelve grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed at www.porterfuneralhome.com.