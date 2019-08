Gary Dean Williams, 78, passed away Monday Aug. 19, 2019 at the Legends Health Care, Tonganoxie.

Gary Dean Williams, 78, passed away Monday Aug. 19, 2019 at the Legends Health Care, Tonganoxie.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at the Quisenberry Funeral Home, Tonganoxie. The family will receive friends for 1 hour prior to the funeral. Burial will follow in Hubbel Hill Cemetery.