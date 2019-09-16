Lila Mae (Sander) Klein, 85, Wichita, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Via Christi Village Care Center, Wichita.

She was born Feb. 11, 1934, in Pfeifer to John P. and Eva (Braun) Sander. She grew up in Pfeifer, attended the Pfeifer Grade School and was a 1952 graduate of Victoria High School.

She married Elmer J. Klein on April 18, 1953, in Victoria. She was a homemaker.

She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Wichita.

She enjoyed gardening, crafts, baking and cooking, and spending time with family and all of her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; two sons, Ronald Klein and Randall Klein, both of Wichita; four daughters, Joan Green, Cindy Reyes, Roseanne Klein, Gaylee Aipperspach and husband Alan, all of Wichita; a brother, Father Reginald Sander O.S.B., Tarkio, Mo.; a sister, Velma Batchelder, Reno, Nev.; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; eight brothers, Eugene, Msgr. Edward J. Sander, Adolph, Edgar, Elmer, Virgil, Ralph, and Arthur Sander; and five sisters, Sister Evelyn Sander, Sophia Meier, Florina Dome, Leona Klein, and Angela Basgall.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Pfeifer; burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Pfeifer.

Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays , 1919 E. 22nd, Hays, KS 67601 and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.

A vigil /rosary will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Charities, INC., in care of the mortuary.

Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com.