Roberta “Bert” Lea Kiser, 82, of Augusta, KS, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Headley Funeral Chapel. Service 1:30 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019, at First Christian Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Augusta, KS.

Bert was born in Reece, KS on March 14, 1937, to the late Dora (Ades) and Carl Seymour. She was an office manager at American Family Insurance for many years.

On October 7, 1956 she married David Leroy Kiser who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Russell Seymour, and Bill Seymour; sister, Faye Wilson.

She is survived by: sons, Michael Kiser and wife Diane of Augusta, KS, and Curtis Kiser of Augusta, KS; grandchildren, Angie Koehn and husband Sam of Andover, Matt Kiser and fiancé Haley Johnson of Augusta, Mitch Kiser and wife Ali of Augusta, Jill Bybee and husband Tom of Augusta, Melissa Kiser of Augusta, and Macy Kiser and Branson McCune of Augusta; great grandchildren, Maren and Edy Kiser, Emmitt and Elise Koehn, Lillian, Madilynn, and Sadie Bybee, and Brogan and Weston Kiser; sisters, Ruby Flinn of Overland Park, KS, and Ruth Brewer of Augusta, KS.

Memorial donations to First Christian Church 1600 State Street Augusta, Kansas 67010 or Amedisys Foundation 250 W. Douglas Suite 101 Wichita, KS 67202.