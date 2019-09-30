Tom Schmidt, 69, of Towanda, KS, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 in Wichita, KS. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 and service 10 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, both at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS.

Tom was born in El Dorado, KS on January 19, 1950, to the late Evelyn (Ward) and Emanuel “Monie” Schmidt. He worked in the oil field for many years doing various jobs.

Tom enjoyed riding motorcycles and watching Old Western movies.

On December 18, 1967 he married Linda (Carson) Schmidt who survives him.

He is also survived by: daughters, Shelly Shepherd and husband Dan of Andover, KS, and Brandi Sawyer and husband Kevin of Towanda, KS; son, Mike Schmidt of Towanda, KS; sister, Phyllis Samuels of El Dorado, KS; brother, Marvin Schmidt and wife Kaye of Augusta, KS; sister, Lois Barker and husband Lynn, of Tuscon, AZ; grandchildren, Nick Watkins and wife Jennie of Towanda, KS, Nicole Guffey and wife Jess of Naples, FL, Brooke Blake and husband Rick of Andover, KS, Blake Watkins of Towanda, KS, Remington and Toby Schmidt of Towanda, KS, Jolie Sawyer of Towanda, KS; great grandchildren, Mathias, Mace, and Mia Watkins, Finnlee Guffey, and Brinley Blake; brothers in law, Mike and Tommy Carson; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Howell and her husband Charles; brother, Dale Schmidt.

Memorial donations to American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or American Lung Association, 8400 W 110th St., Suite 130, Overland Park, KS 66210.