FINDLAY, Ohio — Glenn M. Peeler, 45, of Findlay, passed away Saturday, Oct.r 19,2019 at his residence. He was born in Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 26, 1973 to Wayne and Mary Peeler.

Glenn married Ann DeArvil, June 3, 1995 and she survives. Other survivors are: daughter, Garnet Peeler of Lawrence, Kan.; son, Morgan Peeler of Findlay; and sister, Karen Peeler of Oklahoma City, Okla.; his parents, Wayne and Mary Peeler of Oklahoma City, Okla.; and father and mother-in-law, Bud and Georgie DeArvil of Lincoln, Kan.

He was a 1992 graduate of McPherson High School and later graduated from Kansas State. Glenn worked as an insurance adjuster in the auto insurance industry. He loved board games and puzzles, and was very gifted in mathematics.

A private burial will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Random Acts.

