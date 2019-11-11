Matthew Thomas Merklein, 19, Phillipsburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, Neb.

He was born Oct. 19, 2000, in Hays to Shawn and Rebecca (Smith) Merklein.

Survivors include his parents, Phillipsburg; his grandparents, Dennis Merklein, Prairie View, Ryan and Cindy Horner, Phillipsburg, and Fred and Jaci Smith, Englewood, Colo.

Cremation was chosen. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Huck Boyd Community Center, Phillipsburg.

Visitation will be from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday with family receiving friends from 6 to 7 p.m. at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg.

Memorials are suggested to Matthew Thomas Merklein Memorial Fund in care of the funeral chapel.

