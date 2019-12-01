SACHSE, Texas — Michael LeRoy Huber, 66, passed away Nov. 20, 2019. Michael was born in Concordia, Kan., June 21, 1953 to Lyle and Harriett (Simmons) Huber. He married Christine (Sicard-Scott), July 7, 2001. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors: his loving wife, Christine; children, Debi Hornkohl (Danny) of Palmer, Kan., Linda Hammon (Chuck) of Rochester, Minn., and Candice Walker (Clint) of Bedford, Texas; grandchildren, Lane Huff (Kaela), Lacey Huff, Lisa Huff, Emmerich Hornkohl and Elizabeth Hammon; great-grandchildren, Keeler and Braxton; siblings, Chris Workman (Jim) of Concordia, Kan., Theresa Gram (Mark) of Clyde, Kan., and Jeff Huber (Becky) of Concordia. Preceded in death by his parents.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Memorials to: https//www.mds-foundation.org/donate/, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences: www.chaputbuoy.com.