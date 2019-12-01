CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Ron Siemers, 75, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at his home. He was born in September of 1944.

Ron had a variety of sales positions over the years and retired from Leach Camper Sales in Council Bluffs, Iowa before moving to California in 2015 to be with his children. Ron will be remembered fondly of his fun and ornery personality. Ever the practical jokester, he had a habit of playing pranks on just about everybody. He was quite good at a variety of games, including card games, pool, horseshoes and fishing. Another favorite pastime of Ron’s was dancing. He could “cut a rug” like nobody else.

Ron is survived by: his daughter, Gayla (Dana) of Carmichael, Calif.; son, Grant (Julie), and their children, Nicholas, Francis, and Natalie of El Dorado Hills, Calif.; siblings, Kurt Siemers (Kitza) of Salina, Kan., Linda Olson of Russell, Kan., Sharla Cook (Mike) of Wichita, Kan., and Sylvia Rice (Richard) of Salina. He was preceded in death by: his father, Vinton; mother, Ila; grandparents, Roy and Thelma Markley, and Pete and Sarah Siemers.

A memorial service is planned at a later date. Your prayers for those who mourn this kind man would be greatly appreciated. He is gone, but his friendly and loving personality will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Ron Siemers.