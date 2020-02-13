Thomas Lee Rockers, 57, of Rantoul, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Olathe Hospice House, Olathe, Kansas.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Scipio, Kansas. Burial will follow in the St. Boniface Cemetery, Scipio. Tom's family will greet friends following a Rosary at 6 p.m. Sunday at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Thomas Lee Rockers Memorial Fund.