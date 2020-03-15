Bertil Emmett Malm, 82, of Lindsborg passed on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Bethany Home, Lindsborg. Bertil was born April 22, 1937 in Lindsborg, KS to the late Emmett and Myrtle (Borgstrom) Malm.

Bertil graduated high school in Lindsborg. He also served in the Air National Guard. On March 14, 1959, Bertil married Marilyn Nelson, at Bethany Lutheran Church.

A lifelong Lindsborg resident, Bertil grew up and worked on the family farm for most of his life, and was a rural mail carrier for 18 years prior to retirement . His life was full of activities. Bertil always enjoyed the various programs and sporting events his children and grandchildren participated in. He cheered for and supported the Smoky Valley Vikings, Bethany Swedes, and Kansas State Wildcats.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years: Marilyn; sons: Larry Malm (Tami) of McPherson, KS, Ronald Malm (Kelli) of Augusta, KS, and Douglas Malm (fiancé - Holly Myers) of Lindsborg ; grandchildren: Conner, Bailey, Megan, Brock, Logan, Brandon, and Carley; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Special family friends include Cheryl Malm and Kathlynn Jackson.

Bertil is preceded in death by his parents; son: Steven Malm; brother: Donald Malm; and sister: Marjorie Shogren.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, March 19 from 5-7PM at Crick-Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 20 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 320 N. Main St., Lindsborg, KS with Pastor Jim Strasen officiating. Private inurnment will precede the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, Bethany Home, or to the Lindsborg Community Hospital. Memorials may be sent in care of Crick-Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.

For more information or to leave condolences online please visit www.crick-christiansfuneralhome.com.