Dallas E. Dillon passed away peacefully at home Saturday, March 20, 2020, with his wife Susan by his side. Dallas was diagnosed with Primary Progressive Aphasia and Early Onset Alzheimer’s disease in his mid-fifties, which eventually took away some memories and abilities, but not his love for faith, family, friends, and music.

He was born in Baldwin City, Kansas, to Elvin and LaVergne Dillon. Dallas enjoyed a healthy lifestyle and developed a strong work ethic fixing fence, putting up hay, and working for the Franklin County Sale Barn.

He enjoyed elementary school with fond memories of Miss Kelly, the bird lady. He had a love of birds all his life. He shared many tales about his great times at Baldwin High School, where he made life-long friends. He was always grateful to Coach Merle Venable who not only coached him in football and track, but imparted life lessons on respect and sportsmanship. He matriculated at Baker College where he continued to play football before he decided to focus on academics. He enjoyed his undergraduate years immensely and found the coursework challenging and rewarding. He graduated in three-and-a-half years, then moved to New York City where he attended St. John’s University where he met Susan and earned his MA in English, specializing in medieval literature. After graduation he worked for several years as a college instructor in New York.

Dallas moved to California in the 80s to accept a teaching position in the Humanities Department at Merced College, where he worked for over 25 years. During his tenure, he continued his education, earning his Ph.D. in literature from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1996.

Always aware of his good fortune to live in an area where he could golf year-round, he just about did, or he traveled someplace he could. He never went anywhere without his clubs or knowing he could rent some.

He even married Susan on the 12th hole of the Kona Coast Country Club on June 7, 1995. He played at the Baldwin City Golf Course when visiting, ready to rake the sandy greens. In 1999, he played once again in the Baldwin Open, this time placing in the championship flight, with his brother, Tom (closest to the pin on hole #2) his nephew Slade (placed first in the B flight), and his nephew Travis (won the tournament). As the headline in the Baldwin Signal put it, The Dillons Cleaned Up.

Dallas was an avid sports fan, taking the number 24 for his jerseys in honor of favorite player Willy Mays. He made many trips to San Francisco to see the Giants play, and he rarely missed a KU or St. John’s game on television. One of his proudest moments was surviving the Black Hole in Oakland while rooting for his Kansas City Chiefs.

Dallas will be remembered for his love of live music, especially by the Stones, attending as many concerts as he could each tour. His last Rolling Stones show was in Kansas City in June of 2015, and it was there he first saw them play in June of 1975.

Although Dallas’ life on earth was all too short, we rejoice that he has eternal life in heaven.

He was predeceased by his beloved parents, many wonderful uncles, aunts, and cousins, and his special cat, Maeve.

He is survived by his brother, Tom Dillon, his hero and best friend; sister-in-law, Dianna, of Baldwin City, and their children Slade Dillon (Baldwin City), Travis (Lisa) Dillon, and Dina Dillon, all of Lawrence; sisters-in-law, Sr. Nancy Richter, OP, Janet Richter (Michael), nieces, Samantha and Erica, all of New York; and brother-in-law, Jim Richter (Aimee), nephews Connor and Logan of Arizona will all miss him dearly.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter or the Alzheimer’s Association in his memory.

Dallas will be interred in Washington Creek Cemetery in Lawrence, Kansas. Several celebrations of life with good food and great music will be held in New York, Kansas, and California on dates to be determined.

Dallas always felt people should live on both coasts at some point in their lives but land in the middle. Well done, sweet prince. May the Good Lord shine a light on you.

