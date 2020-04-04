Patty Jo Thompson, 80, of Leon, KS, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at home.

Patty was born in Atchison, KS on March 10, 1940, to the late Ruth (Alexander) and Edward Kautz. She enjoyed flower gardening, sewing, and fishing. She loved cats and dogs as well. Patty was a homemaker and she was the best house cleaner. She had also worked as a CNA in nursing homes as well.

On February 11, 1957 she married Robert Thompson in Wichita, KS who survives her. She is also survived by: daughters, Debra Sutton and husband Matt of Wichita, KS and Donna Flores and husband Rodney Nix of Liberal, KS; son, John Thompson of Wichita, KS; brother, Richard Kautz of Clearwater, KS; sisters, Thelma Ford of TN, and Ruth Ann Johnson of Hutchinson, KS; grandchildren. Jason Duvaul, Cyndi Flores, Christopher Flores, and Stephanie Flores.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Eddie and Roy Kautz; grandson, Robert Duvaul.

Private services will be held with Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Home Healthcare and Hospice 2872 N Ridge Rd Suite 122 Wichita, KS 67205.