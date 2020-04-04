Randy L. Gilmore, 55 of Eureka - Randy’s life began on January 11, 1965 in Hammond, IN; the son of Charles and Connie (LaVoie) Gilmore.

Randy was a hard worker and held several different occupations. He was a truck driver and worked in the oil fields in Eureka. He also worked for J.P. Weigand Real Estate preparing homes to be sold. Randy also worked as a handyman.

In his spare time, Randy enjoyed fishing and listening to music. He enjoyed playing the drums. Randy was especially fond of caring for his parents’ horses. His greatest joy was his family which includes his significant other Bobbie Jo Jackson; children Brandon Keating of Eureka and Jamie Keating of Morristown, MN; and granddaughter Annabella; parents Connie and Charles Gilmore; siblings Tami Metcalf, Delores Waldrop, Deanna Hickey, Gary Ray Thompson and Denise Norvell.

Randy passed away on March 28, 2020 in El Dorado.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Cecil and Geraldine Gilmore, Phillip and Nora LaVoie.

Cremation has taken place and Randy will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery at a later date.