Bryan, Mary Erma (Lipscomb) of Augusta, was born June 3, 1919 in El Dorado, KS, the daughter of J.C. and Mae (Singer) Lipscomb. She passed away Thursday April 30, 2020 In Wichita, KS. Erma graduated from ElDorado High School with the Class of 1937. She is a member of St. John’s Catholic Church where she later married “Keck” Bryan in 1941. She was a homemaker and bookkeeper for K.M. Bryan Enterprises, and later worked as a salesclerk at the Style Shop and Mode’O’Day. She volunteered at the Hospital and belonged to the Hypatia Club and a member of the Red Hat Society. She was the mother of two, Ronnie and Connie (Helmer).

She was preceded in death by her husband, both children as well as her three brothers and one sister. She is survived by three grandchildren, Dana Helmer of Houston TX, Danny Helmer of Augusta, KS and Todd Bryan of Post Falls, Idaho as well as three great grandchildren, one brother and numerous nieces and nephews.

No services scheduled. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com

