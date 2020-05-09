El Dorado – Kaiden Nickless Smith, 14, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Kaiden was born on Thursday, June 2, 2005 in Wichita, Kansas to Nickless Eugene and Kayla (McGee) Smith. He was in the 9th grade at El Dorado High School. Kaiden was kind, loved spending time outside on his skateboard, loved fishing, loved his parents, helped take care of the little ones, and dearly loved his brother Xander. Life won’t be the same without him.

Kaiden is survived by his parents; siblings Xander, Isabel and Landyn; paternal grandparents Richard (Mary) East of Augusta; uncle Todd Ingram of Wichita; aunt Katie (Dustin) Rutherford of Wichita; cousins T.J. & Trenton Ingram, Dominic, Natalee & Jerzey Buford, Annabelle, Greyson, Emma & Callum Rutherford.

Kaiden is preceded in death by his grandmother Jo McGee-Nelson & his grandfather Jack Nelson.

Kayla, Nick, Xander and the little ones appreciate your love and prayers during this difficult time. Kaiden will be dearly missed.

Kayla and Nick have been a part of Heather Plaza’s family through Core Community Augusta. While the family is walking through this challenging time, any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. Donations to the Smith Family can be made at: PayPal.me/KaidenSmithMemorial. Please feel free to share this, and to share your stories about Kaiden on Kayla’s page. Your love means so much!

Services are pending at this time.

