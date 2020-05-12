Alberta “Bert” Knowles Age 86 Of Towanda

Alberta “Bert” Knowles’ life began on January 3, 1934 in Furley, Kansas; the daughter of Frank and Dorothy (Hedrick) Long. She attended and graduated from El Dorado High School. Bert was united in marriage to Jerry Knowles on December 23, 1951 in El Dorado. Bert worked for several years as a paraprofessional for the Towanda Elementary School. In her spare time, Bert enjoyed reading, crocheting and logging the basketball scores for KU Basketball. Her greatest joy in life was her family which includes her children, Frank (Viloy) Knowles of Benton, Dennis Knowles of El Dorado and Amy Knowles of Towanda; grandchild Nicholas (Kayla) Knowles of Muscoda, Wisconsin; great grandchildren Brysin and Beau; sister Alta Beal of Missouri and several nieces and nephews. Bert passed away on May 9, 2020 in Sedgwick. She is preceded in death by her husband Jerry and her parents. Friends may gather with the family from 5-7 on Wednesday, May 13 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 11am on Thursday, May 14 at Sunset Lawns Cemetery in El Dorado. Memorial contributions in Bert’s name may be directed to the donor’s choice. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Bert at www.carlsoncolonial.com