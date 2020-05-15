Linda Marie (Randle) Hines

LOS ANIMAS, Colo. - Linda Marie (Randle) Hines, Las Animas, Colorado, Age 65, passed away May 3, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO. Linda was born December 29, 1954 in Garden City. Her parents were Lonnie Randle and Betty (Hambleton) Randle. Linda was preceded in death by both parents. Linda married Rick Hines November 21, 1978 in Dodge City, KS.

Linda is survived by her husband, Rick of the home, her son Michael Hines and wife Luv of Las Animas, CO as well as three granddaughters, Dalena, Katana and Serenity and one great-granddaughter, Lilith Rose. Linda’s surviving siblings are her sister Betty Louise Pulkrabek, Meade, KS, and three brothers, Lonnie Randle, Gary Randle and wife LuAnn, James Randle and wife Becky all of Garden City. Linda is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.