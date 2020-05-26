Sandra Lee Kerns, 77, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at her home near Osage City.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the VanArsdale Funeral Chapel in Osage City. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral chapel. Burial will follow services at Osage City Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Frontier District 4-H or the First United Methodist Church of Osage City and sent in care of the VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. 6th St., Osage City, Ks. 66523. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com. (Due to current restrictions, social distancing will be practiced during the visitation and services and masks are recommended).

She was born Sandra Lee Herring on April 12, 1943 in Ottawa, Kansas, the daughter of Roy and Helen Hoyt Herring. Sandra attended Williamsburg High School and graduated with the Class of 1961. She would further her education at Kansas State University where she earned a bachelors degree in home economics.

Sandra was joined in marriage to the love of her life, Gerald Lee Kerns on Aug. 30, 1962, in Homewood, Kansas. They would began their lives together in Manhattan and later for a short time in Valley Falls where she worked as a substitute home economics teacher.

On Feb. 7, 1967 Sandra and Gerald moved to Osage City. She took pause from teaching to raise their family. Gerald soon opened the Osage Animal Clinic and Sandra worked as the bookkeeper for the family business. She served as a leader in the Willing Workers 4-H Club for many years and insured that all her children got to experience 4-H throughout their young lives.

In 1989, Sandra earned a masters in special education from Washburn University. She accepted a teaching position through Three Lakes Cooperative and taught at Scranton for 17 years before retiring. After retiring, she continued to substitute teach in Osage City and Burlingame until 2015.

Sandra held family nearest and dearest to her heart. The great care and involvement in her children’s formative years carried on to her 11 grandchildren. Sandra and Gerald attended every event possible to support their grandchildren and took great pride in each and every one.

She wore the title of “Grandma” as a badge of honor. Sandra always took time to share how smart and special her grandchildren are.

Sandra and Gerald were members of the First Christian Church in Osage City. After the church closed, they began attending the First United Methodist Church in Osage City.

Sandra will live on in the hearts and memories of her family and friends including her devoted husband, Gerald of their home; a daughter, Donna Butterfield and her husband, Cliff, of Osage City; three sons, Eric Kerns and his wife, Cindy, of Topeka; Jim Kerns and his wife, Angie, of Ottawa; Will Kerns and his wife, Cherity, of Osage City; her 11 grandchildren: Ashley (Joseph), Katie, Brandon, Jake, Zach, Alli, Kenna, Danielle, Jerra, TJ, and Luke, as well as numerous extended family and a host of dear friends and former students.