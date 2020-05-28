Herman Edward Courtwright, 82, of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.

He was born on March 27, 1938, in Sugar Grove, Pennsylvania, the son of Thomas Lawrence Courtwright and Ethel Marie (Glover) Courtwright. He graduated in 1957 from West Greene High School in Rogersville, Pennsylvania.

Herman served in the United States Army from 1959-1964 as an Administrative Clerk in France. He worked for the United States Forestry Service in Manila, Utah from 1964-1968. He worked for Williams Natural Gas Company in Ottawa, Kansas, where he retired in 1993.

Herman married Beverly A. Robinson at Elko, Nevada, on Feb. 13, 1965. She survives of the home.

Herman was a long-time resident of Ottawa. He enjoyed taking walks and visiting with neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Thomas and Ethel Courtwright; four brothers, Bert A. Courtwright, John T. Courtwright, Harold R. Courtwright and James R. Courtwright; and two sisters, Betty Lou Courtwright and Myrtle Faye Courtwright.

He is survived by three brothers, Leonard B. Courtwright, Raymond E. Courtwright and Joe Courtwright; daughter, Karen Marie Parker; son, Cameron Courtwright and wife, Stacy; son, Clay T. Courtwright; daughter, Carla A. Robbins and husband, Eric Robbins; eight grandchildren, Edward Joseph (E.J.) Parker, Sheila M. Parker, Dylan M. Courtwright, Cassandra A. Hanlin and spouse Blake Hanlin, Braeydon D. Grimes, Cabel E. Courtwright, Tyler G. Grimes and Ryle H. Grimes; four great-grandchildren, Desirae M. Parker, Felicity L. Parker, Edward J. Parker, Jr. and Oliver B. Hanlin; several nieces and nephews.

He was loved by many and will be truly missed.