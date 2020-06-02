Charles Meredith Henry, 72, of El Dorado, KS, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 31, 2020 at home with his sister, Bev by his side.

A memorial service will be 10 am Friday, June 5, 2020 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS.

Charles was born in Conway, Arkansas on June 1, 1947, to the late Dorothy Mae (Ledrick) and Detroy Henry. He graduated from Circle High School in 1965. Charles was a resident of Benton, KS and Mayflower AR before moving to El Dorado. He worked for and was involved with activities at Flint Hills Services for 20 years. Charles also attended Trinity United Methodist Church. On October 15, 2012 Kay (Hutchinson) and Charles were wed in a ring blessing in El Dorado, KS and she survives. He is also survived by: sister, Beverly McWilliams and husband John "Rocky" of Benton, KS; nieces, Jennifer Primm and husband Mike and Heather McWilliams all of Wichita and great nieces and nephews, Jillian, John and Julia Primm and Avery Malloy.

Memorial donations to Flint Hills Services, Inc. 505 S. Walnut Valley Drive, El Dorado, KS 67042.