Danny John Slechta, 66, of McPherson, KS, passed away at 4:25 p.m., Monday, June 1st, 2020 while in the company of family members, at Tammy Walker Cancer Center, Salina, Ks.

Danny was born in Ellsworth, Kansas on January 25, 1954, a son of Evelyn Marie (Schultz) and Richard John Slechta.

Danny attended the Ellsworth Elementary School, Ellsworth, Kansas, McPherson Junior High and graduated from McPherson High School, McPherson, Kansas in 1972. He later attended Hutchinson Community College, Hutchinson, Kansas.

He was Baptized in the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ellsworth, Kansas and was Confirmed in the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, McPherson, Kansas.

Through the years Danny worked as a concrete foreman for R.K. Miller Construction, spent many years establishing, managing, playing, writing, booking, did the art work on posters, playing base, later lead guitar for many bands like Tequila Jam, Maniax, and Locomotive, and was production supervisor for M.C.D.S. for many years until his retired in 2017.

Danny enjoyed music, his boys, his pets, his grandchildren, fishing, camping, was very talented artistically making many projects, painting, drawing, and spending time with his family.

Danny J. Slechta was united in marriage to Susan Kay "Sue" Anderson on July 27, 1973 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in McPherson, Kansas. The young couple established their first home together in Hutchinson. In 1974 the couple moved to McPherson. This union was blessed with the birth of three sons, John Scott, Tharon Daniel, and Daryl Lee.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of over 46 years, Sue Slechta, of McPherson, Kansas; his sons Scott Slechta and his wife Kristi, of McPherson, Kansas, Tharon Slechta, of Wichita, Kansas, and Daryl Slechta, of McPherson, Kansas; his sisters, Rickie Slechta, of Topeka, Kansas, Patricia "Pat" Schafer and her husband Danny, of McPherson, Kansas, and Carol Thach, of Holyrood, Kansas; his favorite granddaughters, Tiffany Slechta and Tabitha Slechta; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of life time will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Danny Slechta Memorial Fund and they can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid St., McPherson, Ks. 67460.