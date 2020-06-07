Evea “Jean” Stark passed away June 3, 2020. She was born on August 4th, 1941 in Omaha, Nebraska, the daughter of Roy and Evea (Jones) Hammond.

Jean was a homemaker most of her adult life. On October 27, 1963 she married Raymond Stark at Chetopa, Kansas. They shared 51 years of marriage. He passed away July 11, 2015.

Jean is survived by her two sons, Timothy (Amanda) Stark of McPherson, Kansas, James Stark of Versailles, Missouri; and six grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Steven Stark; a sister, Loretta Dixon; and a brother, Roy Hammond.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 8, 2020 at Moundridge Funeral Home, Moundridge, Kansas with Pastor Mark Ollenberger officiating. The family will meet with friends Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Moundridge Funeral Home. A graveside service and burial will be in the Oswego Cemetery, Oswego, Kansas on Monday, June 8 at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Randy Frazier officiating. Memorials may be made to Gideon’s International and sent in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, Kansas 67107.