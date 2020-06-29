SUPERIOR — Burton R. Blair of Superior, Nebraska, 76, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Superior, Nebraska Born September 13, 1943, Superior, Nebraska to Wilbur and Birdie (Wyatt) Blair.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Wanda Smith and Marlene Saathoff and brother Wylie Blair.

Survivors include his brothers Blaine and wife Yvonne of Superior, Nebraska and Stanley and wife Linda of St. Genevieve, Missouri; other relatives and a host of friends.

Burton was cremated and no services will take place. His cremains will be buried in the Webber Cemetery, at Webber, Kansas

Memorials to: in care of the family.

Megrue-Price Funeral Home, 750 N Commercial, Superior, Nebraska 68978 Phone 402-879-3900