Obituary: Marvin Julian

Obituary

STAFFORD—Marvin B. Julian, 81, died Monday, March 15, 2021 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson. Born November 16, 1939 he was the son of Floyd and Elta Tompkins Julian. On November 24, 1973 he married Ozelle Gere at Reno, Nevada.

He is survived by his wife: Ozelle. Children: Lee Ann Shaver, Kenneth B. (Laura) Julian, Carl Dean Julian and Jenny (James Troutt) Clark. Step son Zach (Noreen) Sigler and family. Sisters: Carol Berry and Janet Ferguson. Twelve grandchildren. Several great grandchildren. Several great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter: Gail Smiley, son: Marvin Eric Julian, brothers: Dwight, Stanley and Doral.

Funeral service was 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 22 at Minnis Chapel, Stafford. The fam- ily received friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Minnis Chapel.

Memorials may be given to the First Baptist Church of Stafford or Stafford Police Dept. Dog Shelter, both in care of the chapel.

Published on March 26, 2021