Obituary: Roger Smith, Sr.

Obituary

IUKA—Roger Gene Smith, Sr., 73, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at Kansas Heart Hospital in Wichita. He was born November 14, 1947 in Pratt to Virgil and Theo Faye Smith.

He worked for 20 years as a concrete driver for Cheney Ready Mix. He also worked for Klaver Construction and Monarch Concrete. After retiring from the concrete companies he worked for the City of Pratt Parks Department. He was a member of Pratt American Legion, Pratt Elks Club BPOE 1451.

He is survived by his son, Roger Gene (Elaine) Smith Jr. of Pratt; daughters, Mary (Scott) Nunn of Pratt and Clarissa (Steve) Becker of Kingfisher, Oklahoma; brother, Ernie Smith of Pratt; sister, Joyce Hall of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Hayden Fletcher, Katie McCaslin, Curtis McCaslin, Anthony Becker, Andrea Becker, Miranda Carter, Michelle Westerhaus, Michael Nunn and Scotty Nunn; and numerous great grandchildren. Roger is preceded in death by his wife, Connie; parents; fiance’, Karen Rhone; and granddaughter, Christi Hembree. Visitation was Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6-8 at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Graveside service was Friday, March 19, 2021 at Coats Cemetery, Coats with John Hamm presiding.

Memorials may be made to American Legion Riders or Morrison House in Salina in care of Larrison Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.

Published on March 26, 2021