Obituary: Sharon Frame

Obituary

PRATT—Sharon Kay Frame, 72, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at William and Dorothy Mar- garet (Norris) Norenberg. Sharon married Forrest Thomas Frame on June 2, 1973 in Ithaca, Nebraska. He preceded her in death on March 19, 2008.

Sharon graduated from Ceresco High School in 1967. She worked as a LPN at Pratt Regional Medical Center and Southwind Hospice. She was a mem- ber of Pratt Friends Church and Pratt Friends Women. She enjoyed gardening, volunteering at church, loving on her grandchildren and sharing community with the neighbor kids.

She is survived by her daughters, Christy Keller and Rose Frame both of Pratt; grandchildren, Joshua T. Keller of Wichi- ta and Prairie Keller of Pratt; brothers, Marvin (Betty) Norenberg of Itha- ca and Keith Norenberg both of Ithaca, Nebraska; and inherited treasures, Lisa (Charlie) Grau and children, Alex, Rachael and Charleigh Grau all of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation has taken place. The family will have a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 26, 2021 at Pratt Friends Church with Pastor Mike Niefert presiding. Inurn- ment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt.

Memorials may be made to Pratt Friends Church in care of Larrison Mortu- ary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortu- ary.com.

Published on March 26, 2021