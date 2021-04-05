Obituary: John Fox, Wichita, formerly of Stafford County

Obituary

Wichita—John Richard Fox, age 82, passed away on March 19, 2021 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, KS. He was born on Jan. 15, 1939, in rural Stafford County, KS, the son of Earl and Marie (Cooper) Fox, and stepmother Edna (Cooper) Fox. On July 20, 1958 he married Sharon (Crissman) at Eden Valley Church, she survives of the home. John was a Farmer-Stockman and Field Representative for the Polled Hereford Association traveling to 4 NW States. After receiving his Animal Husbandry degree from Kansas State University, he served in the Kansas Army National Guard. He was a member of the Grace Presbyterian Church of Wichita and the KSU Alumni Association. He leaves behind his loving wife Sharon, two sons, Todd (Angela) Fox, Wichita, KS; Bret (Brooke) Fox, Littleton, CO; three grandchildren, Earl Henry Fox, Brooklyn, NY, Laura Tate Fox, Manhattan, KS and Jack Fox, Dallas, TX. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Eugene, Russell, Wayne and Leo Fox, and two sisters, Doris Anderson and infant Mary Fox.

Graveside service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Fairview Park Cemetery, St. John, KS., with Eugene Fox officiating. Memorials may be given to Botanica Gardens of Wichita or USD-350 Education Foundation, in care of Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.

