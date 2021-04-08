Obituary: Darwin Gates

Obituary

In loving memory of Darwin Eugene Gates

March 12, 1958 - March 29, 2021

Darwin Eugene Gates age 63, of Hazelton, Kansas passed away Monday, March 29 in Wichita, at the Heart Hospital. Darwin was born, March 12, 1958. His parents Merle Eugene and Camille (Roberts) Gates preceded him in death. He was a member of the Community Bible Fellowship of Medicine Lodge, Kansas.

Darwin was a farmer and rancher for many years and loved to draw, paint and hunt. He was also an avid fisherman who never met a stranger. In fact, he was looked up to as “Dad”, from the boys at the Freedom Gates Boys Ranch, in which Darwin was a mentor and benefactor of. He also was a member and current Master of Anthony Masonic lodge # 200, past master of Anthony Masonic lodge # 200 of Anthony, Kansas, Delta Masonic lodge # 77 of Medicine Lodge, Kansas, Cosmos Masonic lodge # 278 of Kiowa, Kansas and Kilwinning Masonic lodge # 265 of Pratt, Kansas. He was also a member of Anthony Chapter # 187 Order of the Eastern Star of Anthony, Kansas and the Lorraine Chapter # 39 of Kiowa, Kansas serving as Past Worthy Patron. He was a member of the Scottish Rite Consistory and the Midian Shrine of Wichita, Kansas. He was a member of the Anthony Kiwanis, North American Hunting Club and Duck’s Unlimited.

Those left to mourn his loss are his sister, Linda Lynn of Tennessee; his uncles and aunts, Bob and Dorothy Gates of Laverne, Oklahoma, Harold Gates of Alva, Oklahoma, JoAnn Roberts of Cheney, Kansas, Shirley Hamm of Hillsboro, Kansas and Venita Waggoner of Valley Center, Kansas; his many cousins and other family; his special friend Sheri’ Babb of Hazelton, Kansas; his “boys” at Freedom Gates Boys Ranch and many other dear friends; and his fur babies, Cricket, Alva, Dingo, Sadie, Caramel and Tweedle Dee.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., at the Community Bible Fellowship, 2853 NE Curry Lane, Medicine Lodge, Kansas on Thursday, April 1 with Pastor Dwain Richert officiating. Pallbearers were Mr. Tom Traylor, Mr. Gene Weber, Mr. Major Wiess, Mr. James Sawyer, Mr. Brandon Farney and Mr. Mike Simpson. Honorary Pallbearers are Mr. Dennis Blake, Mr. Klint Traylor and Mr. Jeff Mott. Masonic and Order of the Eastern Star services were held at the graveside following services, under the auspices of the Cosmos Masonic lodge # 278 and Lorraine Chapter # 39 Order of the Eastern Star both of Kiowa, Kansas with brethren and sisters from other lodges and chapters participating. Interment was at the Rose Hill Cemetery, Hazelton, Kansas following services.

Memorial contributions may be made to any of the following: Anthony Masonic lodge # 200, Cosmos Masonic lodge # 278, Pratt Masonic lodge # 265 or to the Freedom Gates Boys Ranch, in care of the Eldringhoff Funeral Home, 115 S. Bluff Avenue, Anthony, Kansas 67003.

The family of Darwin has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Eldringhoff Funeral Home of Anthony.

Published on April 08, 2021