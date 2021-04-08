Obituary: Gary Ward

Obituary

PRATT- Gary L. Ward, 68, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 in Pratt. He was born July 4, 1952 in Pratt to Howard and Deloris (Swafford) Ward.

Gary graduated from Pratt High School in 1970. He work for cable and trucking companies over the years. He enjoyed collecting memorabilia. He was very mechanical and liked to work on cars and such.

He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Dawn Ward of Wichita and Stephanie Ward of Pratt; sister, Sharon (Johnny) Fletcher of Palestine, Texas; nephew, Craig Leslie of South Hutchinson; four grandchildren, Owen Everitt, Avery Everitt, Maleah Hatch and Kale Ward.

The family has chosen cremation and a private family service will be held at a later date

Inurnment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt.

