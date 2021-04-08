Obituary: Jack Gardner

Jack Lee Gardner, 95, of Pratt, KS and formerly of Augusta, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in South Hutchinson, KS. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS. Jack was born in Augusta, KS on January 6, 1926, to the late Letha (Polk) and Everette Lee Gardner. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Jack was a shop foreman at several auto body businesses. He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. Jack enjoyed dirt track racing and playing country music. On April 27, 1947 he married Lillian (Schaffer) Gardner in Hutchinson, KS. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Sasha Dawn; grandson, Christofer Gardner; sisters, Betty Greenwood, Bonnie Wolf. Jack is survived by: sons, David Wayne Gardner and wife Jackie of Colleyville, TX; and Mark Allen Gardner of Watauga, TX; daughters, Linda Marie Johnson of Pratt, KS; and Laura Lee Julian and husband Kenny of Pratt, KS; sister, Joyce McCoy of Baton Rouge, LA; 12 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and 18 great-great grandchildren. Memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

