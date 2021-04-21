Obituary: Darlene English

Darlene English, 93, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

She was welcomed into her loving family, which included four older, over-protective brothers (Kenneth, Cecil, Andy and Robert), on June 10, 1927 in Belpre, Kansas. She was the first girl of parents, William and Mary Velmer Mae (Spencer) Kazmaier, but was quickly joined by two more girls who completed the family. Her parents and brothers precede her in death. Sisters Marcile and Catherine survive her.

Darlene attended Belpre High School through the 11th grade. Then she married the star football player, Clovis Charles Gossett, from Lewis High School and joined him for her senior year.

Clovis and Darlene were married for 45 years. He preceded her in death in 1989 at the age of 62, along with their infant son Robert Charles (in 1953), daughters Teresa Diane (in 2000), Sharon Lea (in 2008) and son Bruce Douglas (in 2018). Her family was astounded at her resilience in enduring the deaths of her first husband and all four children.

Darlene considered herself extremely fortunate to find love a second time and leaves behind husband, Milton Scott English. In May they would have celebrated 30 years of marriage.

Darlene retired from the People’s Bank where she worked in payroll and bookkeeping. She also worked many years at Blue Cross and Blue Shield. After retirement Darlene enjoyed volunteering for Pratt Regional Medical Center for over 20 years. She spent many hours directing families to their loved ones and wheeling patients to and from various locations. She reaped the benefits of her service when she was a patient and her fellow volunteers took special care of her.

Darlene was a member of the First Christian Church of Pratt and for many years played the piano and sang in the choir. For the last 13 years or so she and Milton attended the First United Methodist Church until she became too ill to get out to the early services. However even sickness could not stop her from worship time; she would watch the First United Methodist Church out of Wichita and then especially enjoyed Cowboy Church on Sunday afternoons.

Darlene and Milton enjoyed a monthly fish fry with friends where it was strongly requested that she bring her brownies to each meal. She was also part of the book club here in Pratt and enjoyed expanding her views. Darlene kept busy and had many interests that included golfing, fishing, boating and even square dancing. She was a loyal supporter of the Ms. Kansas Pageant where she started attending when she first moved to Pratt in the early 60’s. She never missed a year until her health deteriorated. She could tell you about many of the girls and their talents throughout the years and was happy to watch their successes.

She was one of the biggest Kansas City Royals fans and had a ball signed by George Brett. Milton would make sure she made it to Kansas City for at least one game a year. When she was not at the game, she was watching it on TV and giving each player and coach a piece of her mind about the various plays.

Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grand children were her world. One granddaughter preceded her in death, Betty Marie Cain. She is survived by Tracy Lynn Risley, Tammy Ann Flores (Frank), Charles Eugene Baker, Paula Kay Allison (Chad) and Catherine Hembree Ford (Allen). She had many great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. She also had many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was loved by family and friends and recognized as a woman of faith and strength, able to withstand hardship.

Visitation will be at Larrison’s Mortuary, Ltd, 300 Country Club Rd, Pratt, KS 67124 on Wednesday, April 21st from 9am to 8pm with the family present 6p-7p.

Funeral services will be at the First United Methodist Church, 100 N Jackson St, Pratt, KS 67124 at 10am with the burial immediately following at the Wayne Cemetery in Lewis, KS.

Memorial contributions can be made to PRMC Volunteer Scholarship Fund or the Lemon Park Lights.

Published on April 21, 2021