Obituary: Doug Callis

Obituary

Pratt - Douglas Allen Callis, 78, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 at Pratt Health and Rehab. He was born November 27, 1942 in Gravette, Arkansas to Lester L. and Kate (Ellis) Callis. Douglas married M. Ann (Horner) Callis on June 27, 1969 in Greensburg. She preceded him in death on April 17, 2005.

Doug worked for Greensburg Municipal Power for 25 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Greensburg and formerly in Iron Mountain String Band, Faith Tabernacle Worship Team and First Baptist Praise Band. He enjoyed playing guitar while his wife sang, fishing, tinkering with vehicles, loved to visit with everyone and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children ReGayla (Jim) Hawkins of Springfield, Missouri, Angela (Dennis) Bilyeu of Milford, Troy (Robin) Callis of Medicine Lodge and Andrea (Clinton) Webber of Derby; sisters, Beverly Jones of Sayre, Oklahoma, Jan Compton of Azle, Texas and Linda Satchell of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Dayton Allen Bilyeu, Dadrealle Anne Hawkins, Rykyr James Webber, Henley Ann Webber and Harold Bradie Callis.

Doug is preceded in death by his parents; wife, M. Ann Callis; and granddaughter, Katelynne Anne Bilyeu.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. with family receiving friends from 5-7 at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Larrison Mortuary, Pratt with Perry Johnson presiding. Burial will follow at 3:00 p.m., at Fairview Cemetery, Greensburg.

Memorials may be made to Kidzturn Outreach in care of Larrison Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.

Published on April 21, 2021