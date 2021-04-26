Obituary: Rita Hitt

PRATT—Rita Elizabeth Hitt, 89, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 in Pratt. She was born March 12, 1932 in Grinnell to A. A. and Regina A. (Ballman) Struckhoff. Rita married Gene Hitt on January 14, 1952 in Grinnell. He preceded her in death on November 18, 2002.

Rita was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Women of Sacred Heart, Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, Pratt Cemetery Board Member, Religious Education Director, Rite Of Christian Initiation of Adults and a Hope Center volunteer. She enjoyed Sacred Heart Church activities, quilting, Bridge, Bingo, Royals, casinos, crafts, gardening, golfing, dancing, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, socializing with friends, and family reunions.

She is survived by her children, Leanne (Bill) Irsik of Lenexa, Rhonda (Michael) Westerhaus of Pratt, Becky (Bob) Eastes of Pratt, Nancy (Bob) Schwarz of Angelus, Ray (Cindy) Hitt of Pratt, Joe (Susan) Hitt of Augusta and Jeff (Kathy) Hitt of Garden Plain; daughter in-law, Cheri (Charles) (Hitt) Griffin of Pratt; sister in-laws, Janet Struckhoff and Jeanne Struckhoff both of Grinnell; grandchildren, Sarah Irsik-Good, Jon Irsik, Jason Irsik, Joseph Westerhaus, Christian Westerhaus, Matthew Westerhaus, Beau Eastes, Cody Eastes, Josey Eastes, Alysia Bixenman, Sharita Schwarz, Clay Schwarz, Justin Schwarz, Travis Crow, Jonathan Meyer, Raeann Hitt, SSgt. Clint Hitt USAF, Caleb Hitt, Carly Hitt, EmaLee Wood, Jamie Hitt and Gage Griffin; and 36 great grandchildren.

Rita is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene; son, Patrick Hitt; siblings, Fritz Ostmeyer, Kenneth Struckhoff, Bernice Hansen, Charlie Struckhoff, Ray Struckhoff, Fred Struckhoff and Kenny Struckhoff.

Visitation is Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Rd, Pratt. A rosary and vigil service will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 332 N. Oak, Pratt.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m., Friday, April 23, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Pratt with Father Michael Klag presiding. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Memorials to Sacred Heart Church Music Program in care of Larrison Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.

