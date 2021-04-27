Obituary for Barry Ragan, St. John

Obituary

ST. JOHN—Barry C. Ragan, age 78, passed away on April 17, 2021 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

He was born on July 5, 1942 in Wichita, KS., the son of Donald and Eva (Jeffries) Ragan. Barry graduated high school from Kiowa, KS in 1960. Barry was bugler and trumpet player for the Big Red 1 Army Band at Fort Riley, KS. Barry played Taps for the Presidential Wreath Laying Ceremony for all branches of the military at the Abilene Presidential Library. He received a bachelor’s degree in music from Southwestern College, Winfield, KS, and a master’s degree in music from Wichita State University. Barry attended the naval school of music while in the Army. He taught music for Nickerson, South Hutchison, Hudson, and St. John schools, retiring in 1993.

He was a big supporter of St. John athletics, sports writer for the St. John News, was the choir and bell director for the First United Methodist Church and was Citizen of the Year for St. John.

Survivors include his son, Scott (Jessamee) Ragan, Topeka; brothers, Craig Ragan, Hardtner, Jim (Carol) Ragan, Salina, KS, Phillip (Tammy) Ragan, Winfield, KS; sister, Donita Ragan, Kiowa, KS; several nieces and nephews.

There was a visitation from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Minnis Chapel, St. John. Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church in care of Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.

