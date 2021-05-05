Obituary: Eula Hearn, 83, Pratt

Obituary

PRATT—Eula Jean Hearn, 83, passed away April 25, 2021 in Pratt, Kansas . She was born August 9, 1937 in Toronto, Kansas to Maynard John Moon and Anna Belle (Burns) Moon.

Eula married Robert “Bob” Hearn in Pratt, Kansas on July 5, 1959. They were married for 61 years.

Eula attended Pratt High School graduating in 1955. She then went to Beauty School in Wichita, Kansas.

She then ran a beauty shop in Sawyer, Kansas for many years. She worked for Gibsons, Safeway and was a Telephone operator. She worked on the farm operating machinery and ran a marvelous chuckwagon.

They raised a big garden every year. She was a member of the Christian Church in Sawyer, Kansas.

She is survived by her husband Robert, sons Milton C. Hearn and wife Heather of Sawyer; Carl of Wichita.

A sister Patricia Ann Hitchcock, Valdosta, GA and a brother Retired Colonel USAF Ross A. Moon of Pratt.

A granddaughter Brandi Frederick, Boulder, CO.

Eula is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Marion J. Moon and Norman Moon.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary. Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Albert McFall Cancer Fund in care of Larrison Mortuary, Ltd.. 300 Country Club Pratt, Kansas 67124.

Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.