Obituary: Marion Moon

Obituary

PETALUMA, CALI.—Marion Francis MOon, 86, passed away March 22, 2021 in Petaluma, California where he was residing after retirement. Marion and his family moved to Pratt, Kansas in 1949. He was a graduate of Pratt High School in 1952 and Pratt Junior College in 1954.

He was born April 4, 1934 in Toronto, Kansas, the first son of Maynard John Moon and Annabell (Burns) Moon. He brew up in Yates Center, Kansas and Marion, Kansas, before arriving in Pratt in 1949. After graduating from Pratt Junior College he attended Kansas University, majoring in electrical engineering. He was a member of Triangle House Fraternity, a freaternity for those majoring in electrical engineering. Following KU graduation he worked briefly for Schlumberger before being drafted into the United States Army where he was assigned to the Army Air Defense Command at Fort Bliss, TX. He was instrumental in briefing general officers in the Pentagon on how the system worked.

After separation from the army, he went to Cal. and went to work for Hughes Aircraft Company where he was Chief Scientist in Software Engineering Division. During this time his key assignments were: member of patent committee, technical papers review committee, software policy board, softwar technical director of advanced capability MK-48 Torpedo, software technical director of position location reporting system, senior technical consultant on Northern European Command and Control Information System and many other systems. After 27 years with Hughes he moved to Collins Radio Company where he was senior engineer logic designer of C-8401 telecommunications switching system computer project.

He married Jane Anderson and raised three step-children with her. He was a self-taught calligrapher and later taught college calligraphy at Coastline College, Newport Beach, Cal. He exhibited his work at biannual shows and participated in many workshops conducted by internationally known calligraphers and stone cutters. He also enjoyed woodworking with on eo fhte original Shop Smiths machines.

He is preceeded in death by his parents, brother Norman A. Moon and sister Eula Hearn.

He is survived by his wife Jane Anderson Moon, sons Douglas Charles Moon and Cary Allen Petzel Moon and daughter Diana Moon Robinson, all of California; sisters Patricia Hitchcook, Valdosta, GA, and brother Ross Moon, Pratt.

Burial has taken place with services to be announced at a later date.