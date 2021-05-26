Services for James Hood, St. John

Obituary

The family of James Hood invites you to a community memorial in his honor on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church (807 E. 1st) in St. John, KS.

If you would like to share your memories of Mr. Hood, please email the Minnis Chapel your memories or ask to be put on the speakers list for the service (mitchminnis@gmail.com).

The family anticipates many guests from out of town and requests everyone follow CDC/Kansas guidelines to wear a mask indoors if not fully vaccinated.