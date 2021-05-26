Obituary: Rodney Phillips

Obituary

Rodney H. Phillips, 61, of Waco, Texas, passed away at his home on Monday, December 28, 2020.

He was born July 1, 1959 in Odessa, Texas, the son of Richard and Nancy Phillips, he moved with his family to Pratt, Kansas in July of 1965. He graduated from Pratt High School Class of 1977, graduated from Pratt Community College and received his BSN in Nursing from St. Mary of the Plains College in Dodge City, Kansas, and was working at Ascension Providence Hospital, Waco, Texas, in the Cath Lab, working with the heart was his passion, he was very caring and compassionate to all. He was a member of Trinity Church in Hot Springs, Arkansas. He enjoyed deer hunting, water skiing and camping at the lake.

He is survived by his parents, Richard and Nancy Phillips; sister, Ronda Schauf of Hot Springs, Arkansas; daughter, Rachel of Benton, Arkansas; son, Tyler of Thailand; aunt and uncle, Marvin and Karla Ewing of Hutchinson; Aunt, Martha Phillips of Wichita; cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Wayne and Mary Phillips of Cunningham, Glen and Nadine Ewing of Turon; brother in-law, Dale Schauf of Hot Springs, Arkansas; and aunt and uncle, Gene and Dorothy Johnson of Salina.

Cremation has taken place. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Maud Cemetery, Cunningham.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Class of 77 Scholarship fund in care of The Peoples Bank, PO Box B, Pratt, Kansas 67124 or Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt, Kansas 67124. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.