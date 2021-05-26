Obituary: Cinda Green

Obituary

Cinda Swinson Green, born March 1, 1964, in Pratt, Kansas, passed away at home in Natchitoches, Louisiana, May 6, 2021, following a long illness. She is survived by her family--husband, Ken Green; sons, Kenny Green and Kevin Green; parents, Larry and Barbara Swinson; brother, Tim Swinson and his wife, Beth Ann--dearly loved by all.

Preceding her in death are maternal grandparents, Lewis and Lela Johnson and paternal grandparents, Vernon and Margaret Swinson.

Cinda attended schools in Pratt, graduating from Pratt High School in 1982; and attended the University of Kansas, earning a degree in communications in 1987.

Cinda loved music and was a clarinetist, pianist, and vocalist. She enjoyed leading the fans in singing our National Anthem and alma mater at KU basketball games.

We will miss her very much, but we are assured of her welcome home by her and our Lord.

Graveside services will be held at a later date in New Windsor, New York.