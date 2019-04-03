Open letter to Rep. Awerkamp and Sen. Pyle

1. Please do NOT vote to override Gov. Kelly's veto of S.B. 22.

2. Please support a reduction of the sales tax of food by 1 percent or more with a separate, standalone bill.

3. Please support the expansion of Medicaid.

S.B. 22 is a return to the devastating effects of Brownback's "failed experiment" which you and your fellow ultraconservatives vigorously supported. If S.B. 22 becomes law, the state will have to continue to transfer funds from KDOT and other vital agencies in order to balance the budget.

The loss of billions of dollars from the highway fund resulted in the suspension of several highway safety improvements across the state. Think of all the traffic accidents, property damage, personal injuries and deaths that could have been prevented. You have stated that you would support the improvement of US-75 north of Holton that is in your district, but at the same time, you support the idea of using highway funds to balance the budget. Talk about hypocrisy!

Your refusal to accept millions of federal dollars to expand Medicaid reminds me of another debacle that occurred in the 1970s. Back then, the Kansas Legislature was turning down millions of federal highway improvement funds because it refused to pass a mandated seat belt law. The ultraconservatives and Libertarians did not want "Big Government" infringing on their personal liberties, no matter how many highway deaths it cost. After several years had passed and loss of millions of dollars, the moderates in the Legislature finally came to its senses. Similarly, your refusal to accept federal funds to expand Medicaid results in more illness, costly emergency room health care, premature deaths and loss of economic development for the citizens of Kansas — all because of your paranoia of "Big Government" and your strict, unyielding, irrational conservative ideology.

Richard D. Elliott, Delia