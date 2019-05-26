Council should support Metro programs

The Topeka City Council needs to act soon to approve a Topeka Metro budget that includes reliable funding for the SOTO and NETO transportation program. For two years SOTO and NETO have been funded by JEDO as a pilot program, giving city leaders an opportunity to assess their impact.

The impact has been profound, with nearly 15,000 rides provided since the program was begun in December of 2017. Those rides have provided a meaningful boost to the individuals riding from all over the city to the higher paying jobs outside of the city core; and those rides have been a boost to Topeka economic development, placing qualified, motivated workers in positions those employers need so badly.

SOTO/NETO is a win-win — for workers, for employers and for Topeka. City council needs to fund SOTO/NETO for the benefit of hundreds of individuals climbing from low income to middle income jobs, and for the benefit of the businesses that make Topeka a great place to work and live.

Doug Penner, Topeka