Special Counsel Robert Mueller was in the news last week with his Wednesday news conference. The subject? His special report investigating whether the Trump campaign and Russia coordinated in the run-up to the 2016 election and whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice in his forceful efforts against the investigation.

Mueller’s news conference was really just a statement; the career law enforcement official took no questions. His demeanor was subdued, and he read a lawyerly statement from a sheet of paper. Both Democrats and Republicans took from the event what they needed: Democrats fixated on Mueller’s claim that his team couldn’t exonerate the president, while Republicans pointed to the seeming lack of an underlying crime.

But to our eyes, the special counsel’s appearance had one main message. Both sides should take time to read the underlying report.

Mueller and his team spent two years investigating, and the report they produced is weighty, complex and nuanced. It also includes executive summaries prepared by the team that lay out their findings. For anyone curious about what a team of highly credentialed, meticulous lawyers and investigators discovered, the fruits of their labors are available online at https://www.justice.gov/storage/report.pdf.

Yes, there are more than 400 pages there. Yes, some of the more sensitive material has been redacted. But if you are going to talk with family, friends and colleagues about the Mueller report — if you’re going to say that it proved one thing or the other — you should actually take some time with the real report.

Both Republicans and Democrats should face uncomfortable truths when it comes to this document. For Republicans, the details about wide-ranging Russian efforts to support the Trump campaign raise difficult questions. What did the 2016 election mean? If there was interference, how should we react? For Democrats, the lack of an underlying crime (and Mueller’s persistent refusal to say one occurred subsequently) should raise their own set of uncomfortable questions. Does focusing on this single episode harm their other efforts?

Whatever the case, Mueller’s appearance last week should underscore that the report will drive our political discourse for some time. Both parties will continue to reference it, and both parties will claim it proves their stances.

But as an educated citizen and voter, you owe it to yourself to know what’s in the report. You owe it to yourself to make up your own mind. Set aside an hour or two and — if nothing else — read those executive summaries.