Missouri 'wins' this race

Having been born in Kansas City, Mo., but moved in infancy to the Little Apple, with relatives in Kansas City leading to a sense of connection there, I have spent the majority of my life in Manhattan, with a sense of fellowship for the Missouri side.

I have often, in recent years, tried to decide which state has the more uncaring politics, which is the more interested in partisanship, power and manipulation, which has moved the the greatest distance from American, Christian or human values.

The current situation in Missouri, the intention to close the only facility in the state providing abortion services for any situation, is the deciding factor. The "winner" is the state of my birth, Missouri.

Kathryn Moore, Manhattan